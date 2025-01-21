Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 495 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 158,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.