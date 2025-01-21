Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 3.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $238.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $222.53 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

