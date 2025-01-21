Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 117 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Assurant accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $32,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.50.

Assurant Stock Down 0.1 %

AIZ opened at $211.39 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.12 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.82 and its 200 day moving average is $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

