Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 50 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.11.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $256.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

