Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,210,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

