My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $409.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.20. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

