Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) vs. Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Critical Contrast

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penguin Solutions and Natcore Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penguin Solutions $1.17 billion 0.93 -$52.47 million ($0.52) -39.44 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penguin Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Penguin Solutions has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.05, indicating that its stock price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Penguin Solutions and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penguin Solutions 0 0 6 2 3.25 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Penguin Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $25.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Penguin Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Penguin Solutions is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Penguin Solutions and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penguin Solutions -2.21% 11.70% 3.12% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Penguin Solutions beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc. engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. The company also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through high-performance computing and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications, such as high-performance products for government, health care, manufacturing, and telecommunications applications. In addition, it offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, the company provides LED chip products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brands. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Penguin Solutions, Inc. in October 2024. Penguin Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

