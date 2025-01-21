National Bankshares Upgrades Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) to “Outperform”

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.50. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.77.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

AAV traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.19. 472,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,269. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.42.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.10 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,540.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Insiders bought 54,047 shares of company stock valued at $476,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

