NB Private Equity Partners to Issue Dividend of $0.47 (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance
NBPE stock opened at GBX 1,554.61 ($19.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,571.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,590.52. NB Private Equity Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 1,500 ($18.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,740 ($21.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £718.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,318.36 and a beta of 0.72.
About NB Private Equity Partners
Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.
