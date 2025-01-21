Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $1,215,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $858.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $884.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.06 and a 12 month high of $941.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $825.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,976. This trade represents a 95.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.