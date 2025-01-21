Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $11.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $869.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,736,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,946. Netflix has a 12 month low of $479.90 and a 12 month high of $941.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $885.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $795.00 to $965.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netflix from $1,010.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.06.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. The trade was a 95.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total transaction of $31,536,054.06. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $64,435.10. This represents a 99.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

