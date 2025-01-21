Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $869.68. 9,578,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $885.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $760.81. Netflix has a 52-week low of $479.90 and a 52-week high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,065.00 to $1,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $925.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,976. This trade represents a 95.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

