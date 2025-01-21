New Hampshire Trust Buys 53,950 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 381.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 103,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

