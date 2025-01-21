New Hampshire Trust Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $171.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

