New Hampshire Trust Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.