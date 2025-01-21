New Hampshire Trust Has $827,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $270.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

