New Hampshire Trust Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $233.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.83 and its 200-day moving average is $239.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.35.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

