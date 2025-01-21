New Hampshire Trust Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

