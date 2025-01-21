Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nexus Gold Stock Down 33.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
