Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Head to Head Review

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $21.37 million 2.07 $4.94 million $1.54 8.94 Patriot National Bancorp $64.96 million 0.11 -$4.18 million ($7.40) -0.24

Chino Commercial Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 20.17% N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp -45.58% -81.22% -2.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.3% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chino Commercial Bancorp beats Patriot National Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

