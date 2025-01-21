Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $132.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.23.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex
Institutional Trading of Paychex
Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paychex has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $150.71.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.53%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.