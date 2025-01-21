Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.
PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pembina Pipeline Price Performance
PBA stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.25.
Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
