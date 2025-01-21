Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

