Penguin Solutions (PENG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ: PENG):

1/9/2025 – Penguin Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – Penguin Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Penguin Solutions is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Penguin Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/19/2024 – Penguin Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Penguin Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 393,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,823. Penguin Solutions has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Penguin Solutions

In other Penguin Solutions news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,982.50. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $267,346.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,998. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $440,287 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

