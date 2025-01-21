Pensana (LON:PRE) Shares Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28). 910,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 738,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.30 ($0.30).

Pensana Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £67.64 million, a PE ratio of -2,330.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.06.

Get Pensana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pensana

In other Pensana news, insider Robert Kaplan sold 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £81,900 ($100,986.44). 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pensana Company Profile

Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.