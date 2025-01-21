Pensana (LON:PRE) Shares Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28). 910,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 738,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.30 ($0.30).
Pensana Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £67.64 million, a PE ratio of -2,330.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.06.
Insider Transactions at Pensana
In other Pensana news, insider Robert Kaplan sold 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £81,900 ($100,986.44). 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Pensana Company Profile
Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pensana
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Stock Average Calculator
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.