Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 267 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after buying an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after buying an additional 146,374 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

XOM opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.51.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

