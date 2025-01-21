Perpetual Ltd Purchases 125,912 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,912 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $25,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,588,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,959,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $71,882,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $110,983,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PRKS opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48.

Insider Activity

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $723,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,257.18. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,947,860.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,336.43. This represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRKS. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.