Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,412 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $35,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $320.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $242.54 and a 52 week high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.