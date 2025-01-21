Perpetual Ltd Sells 331 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 492,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 360.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

