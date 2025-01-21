Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Acquires C$82,250.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,250.00.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 31,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.10, for a total transaction of C$542,070.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 54,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$864,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 28th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 4,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$75,375.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total transaction of C$508,548.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of PEY stock opened at C$16.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.38. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$12.41 and a 52 week high of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEY
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.