Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Acquires C$82,250.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,250.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 31,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.10, for a total transaction of C$542,070.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 54,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$864,000.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 4,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$75,375.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total transaction of C$508,548.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$16.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.38. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$12.41 and a 52 week high of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.85.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

