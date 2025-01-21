Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 2,070,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 987,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

