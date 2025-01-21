Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,532 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.