Planned Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Planned Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,345 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 109,778 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 94,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.