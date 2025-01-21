Polymath Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $141,304.32 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Polymath has a market cap of $171.70 million and approximately $141,304.32 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.76 or 0.00116306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00009123 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18877725 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $146,133.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

