Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.4% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after buying an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,354,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.16 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

