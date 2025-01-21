Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires 735 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,158,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,428,000 after acquiring an additional 68,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,924 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

STIP stock opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

