Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 1.8% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

