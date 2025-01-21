Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after purchasing an additional 693,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $105.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

