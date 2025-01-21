ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $33.17. Approximately 4,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 7,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.25% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

