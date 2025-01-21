ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.39, but opened at $65.05. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 379,114 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Further Reading

