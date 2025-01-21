Prosperity Planning Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 508,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

