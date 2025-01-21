Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $18.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $415.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $312.19 and a 52 week high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

