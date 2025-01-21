Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prosperity Planning Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 235,736 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.67 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

