Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 1,610 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 443,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

