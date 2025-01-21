Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 62,516 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,516 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

