Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $156,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

