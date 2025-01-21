Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,179,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,711,000 after acquiring an additional 92,032 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110,325 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $111.92 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.