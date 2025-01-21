Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $47.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $47,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0139 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

