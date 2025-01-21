Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 411,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

