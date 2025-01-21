Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

