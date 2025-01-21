Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
